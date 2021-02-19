Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 21:14
Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in danger of missing next week’s Champions League match at Atalanta after picking up an unspecified injury.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturday’s match at Valladolid and that “we will see next week” how his recovery goes.

Madrid is set to visit Italian side Atalanta on Wednesday in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Zidane said that Benzema had “discomfort” but did not elaborate.

Benzema, 33, has scored 17 goals in 28 games across all competitions for Madrid this season.

The little-used Mariano Díaz is the only other pure No. 9 in Madrid’s squad after the exit of Luka Jovic during the winter transfer window.

Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league six points behind leader Atlético Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-19 22:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll