Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 19, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;SW;8;78%;67%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;80;68;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;N;12;64%;10%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;50;30;Sunny, but chilly;50;28;NE;3;42%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with some sun;63;47;Sunny and warmer;72;58;SSE;5;47%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;51;47;Partly sunny;60;48;S;16;73%;5%;2

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;12;-3;Very cold;11;0;NNE;9;69%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and chilly;42;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;29;E;5;65%;24%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-2;-12;Frigid;5;1;SSW;9;79%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;91;68;Abundant sunshine;93;71;SE;6;43%;5%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;60;41;A passing shower;59;43;NE;4;72%;85%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;71;58;Lots of sun, warmer;77;57;SSW;8;65%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;More sun than clouds;64;44;Partly sunny;65;45;N;8;45%;24%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very warm;92;74;Clouds and sun;92;73;ESE;9;57%;30%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;83;64;A t-storm around;80;62;E;8;57%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;89;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;SSW;8;43%;2%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;57;45;Mostly sunny;58;51;NE;5;81%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;28;Clouds and sun, mild;61;32;N;5;41%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;More clouds than sun;52;39;Partly sunny;49;35;ESE;4;82%;26%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;48;33;Clouds and sun, mild;53;37;SSE;7;82%;20%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;62;47;A stray thunderstorm;66;49;SSW;5;76%;73%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;66;NE;6;82%;73%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;44;34;Clouds and sun;46;36;ESE;6;85%;25%;3

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;51;47;Periods of sun, mild;60;48;S;12;68%;5%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Colder;32;26;Snow and rain;39;32;NE;4;85%;76%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;45;32;Mostly sunny;44;30;ESE;5;85%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;ENE;6;32%;3%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;66;Cloudy;83;67;SE;5;46%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and milder;51;46;Plenty of sunshine;63;49;SW;12;60%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;A shower in spots;66;48;Partly sunny;68;49;NNE;8;38%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;Partly sunny;72;60;SSW;9;54%;12%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;79;64;A shower;77;63;E;3;62%;61%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;84;74;A shower;84;74;NNE;9;74%;78%;4

Chicago, United States;Clearing, very cold;23;2;Very cold;25;19;S;5;72%;26%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ENE;8;70%;58%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder;41;32;Mostly cloudy;38;32;S;8;94%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;73;64;Partly sunny, nice;73;64;N;12;75%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but very cold;37;21;Sunshine and cold;44;35;S;10;74%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;90;76;Clouds and sunshine;91;77;ENE;10;69%;37%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;75;55;Sunny and nice;81;56;WNW;5;56%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;46;20;Partly sunny;43;18;N;7;59%;60%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning cloudy;86;65;Clearing;90;64;W;6;48%;5%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;88;75;Cloudy;88;75;SW;7;72%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;52;46;Rain, some heavy;53;42;SSW;18;88%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;69;52;Rain and drizzle;68;52;W;8;37%;80%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;56;Mostly cloudy;62;57;ENE;11;76%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;75;61;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;5;54%;12%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;81;62;A t-storm or two;79;64;W;6;82%;79%;6

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;82;68;Cooler;72;68;NE;12;64%;66%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun, cold;21;17;A little snow;29;27;SW;8;85%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;91;71;Sun, some clouds;90;70;S;4;51%;1%;9

Hong Kong, China;Lots of sun, nice;70;60;Some sun, pleasant;76;62;ESE;6;58%;2%;7

Honolulu, United States;Brief showers;81;71;A shower or two;81;71;ENE;12;65%;83%;5

Hyderabad, India;Cool with some sun;82;61;Mostly sunny;83;63;E;6;46%;13%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;N;6;40%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;37;27;Mostly cloudy;43;30;ENE;6;73%;0%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;ESE;7;81%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;81;69;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;NNW;10;45%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;87;65;Partly sunny;86;65;SSW;6;32%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and mild;60;41;Mostly cloudy, warm;67;39;NE;5;33%;35%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;90;63;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;NNW;7;15%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;44;Hazy sun;72;45;SW;4;45%;0%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;N;15;14%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Very cold;18;6;Not as cold;30;29;WSW;7;78%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;86;74;A shower;85;73;NNE;9;59%;67%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;83;73;A t-storm around;84;73;W;6;75%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;86;68;Nice with some sun;84;64;SW;5;48%;13%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;92;76;More sun than clouds;96;75;ENE;4;49%;20%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;55;42;Cloudy with showers;54;41;ESE;7;78%;90%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;91;77;SSW;7;68%;5%;11

Lima, Peru;Nice with sunshine;75;68;Inc. clouds;74;68;SSE;6;71%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;61;57;Rain;60;47;NNW;13;79%;95%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;51;50;Not as cool;57;50;SSW;14;67%;59%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;69;49;N;8;42%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds, nice;88;78;Some sun;87;78;SSW;7;65%;39%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;64;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;50;S;8;46%;28%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Sunshine and nice;89;81;NE;11;67%;4%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;76;Afternoon showers;83;75;SE;5;83%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;82;69;Becoming cloudy;81;70;ESE;7;60%;2%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;90;72;Mostly cloudy;88;65;SSW;10;49%;16%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and beautiful;71;42;Nice with sunshine;74;46;NE;5;27%;1%;8

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;82;65;Breezy;73;68;NNE;15;64%;17%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cold;20;2;A snow shower;32;30;WNW;6;88%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;E;14;64%;9%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouding up;81;66;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;NNE;7;31%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;24;18;A bit of p.m. snow;27;11;NW;15;69%;72%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;10;-6;Cold;14;7;SSE;4;52%;60%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny;91;77;N;7;41%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;85;58;Partly sunny;82;61;N;7;49%;44%;10

New York, United States;A little snow;34;26;A few p.m. flurries;36;22;NW;12;44%;80%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;58;35;Turning out cloudy;57;41;ESE;6;53%;5%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon flurry;29;-14;Much colder;-3;-13;SSW;10;84%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;45;40;Sunshine;58;52;SW;11;49%;6%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;33;28;Periods of rain;40;36;S;7;87%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;23;14;Sun and some clouds;24;4;NW;10;67%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;83;75;Morning showers;82;73;NE;5;82%;97%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;87;74;A shower;87;74;NNW;8;71%;67%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;85;72;An afternoon shower;84;74;ENE;7;73%;68%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, mild;56;45;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;S;11;70%;1%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;63;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;SSE;11;44%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly cloudy;88;69;SSW;7;49%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;11;70%;84%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;66;A shower in the p.m.;90;66;SSE;6;44%;94%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;49;29;Clouds and sun, mild;51;35;SE;4;78%;24%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with sunshine;53;27;Partly sunny, mild;52;30;SSE;5;54%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;65;52;Downpours;66;52;E;8;70%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;63;49;High clouds;74;53;S;4;66%;87%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;75;Clouds and sun;86;75;ESE;8;63%;58%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;39;31;Decreasing clouds;43;33;ESE;12;72%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;19;14;A snow shower;31;30;SSW;5;90%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;ESE;6;79%;79%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cool;63;50;A shower or two;61;53;E;7;55%;69%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;61;42;Sunny and nice;62;38;NNE;4;68%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Flurries, frigid;14;11;Cold, an a.m. flurry;19;16;SE;6;68%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;58;49;Partly sunny;60;45;N;10;64%;19%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A few showers;79;62;Partly sunny;76;62;ENE;12;68%;21%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;83;72;A passing shower;83;73;E;10;72%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;72;60;Mostly sunny;72;60;N;11;72%;7%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;73;53;A shower in the p.m.;73;51;NE;5;38%;60%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;SSW;5;36%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;70;A shower in the p.m.;86;70;NNE;7;66%;56%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;59;53;Rain;56;46;NNW;11;80%;95%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain;47;40;Spotty showers;48;43;SSW;7;71%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Milder with sunshine;49;33;Sunny and mild;54;36;S;4;55%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;63;48;Sunny and warm;72;52;SSW;13;47%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Winds subsiding;88;77;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;NNE;15;61%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;44;27;Rain;45;31;ESE;5;80%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;A passing shower;82;74;E;11;67%;55%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;36;32;Variable cloudiness;37;32;SSW;5;90%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;80;70;Humid with a shower;79;70;SSE;9;76%;75%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;66;49;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;5;51%;0%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Frigid;18;10;A snow shower;31;27;SSW;6;93%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Showers around;61;40;Mostly cloudy;52;39;NNW;7;69%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;40;30;Rain and snow shower;38;31;NNW;13;65%;77%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;52;39;Plenty of sunshine;55;42;NNE;6;23%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours;57;48;Partly sunny;61;46;NNE;7;58%;4%;5

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;62;39;A passing shower;63;39;E;5;52%;57%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;51;35;Breezy in the p.m.;64;44;W;12;52%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;30;18;A few flurries;29;15;NW;12;64%;59%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;67;54;Partly sunny;68;55;SE;2;45%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;70;44;Partly sunny;72;49;SE;7;49%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;34;13;Partly sunny;34;-1;NW;8;61%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;45;37;Rain and drizzle;45;40;SSE;4;63%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;46;34;Partly sunny;44;40;SE;5;94%;26%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;86;58;Plenty of sun;86;59;SE;4;45%;1%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;16;12;A snow shower;34;30;W;5;90%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of ice;38;32;Variable cloudiness;39;29;S;5;88%;6%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;70;58;Increasingly windy;71;60;N;19;71%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;95;72;Mostly sunny;94;71;WNW;7;42%;7%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;P.M. snow showers;43;28;A bit of a.m. snow;36;22;NNE;3;62%;95%;1

Updated : 2021-02-19 21:21 GMT+08:00

