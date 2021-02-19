Alexa
The Latest: Pinturault takes big lead in GS at ski worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 18:25
France's Alexis Pinturault speeds down the course during a men's giant slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Fri...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

11:15 a.m.

Alexis Pinturault posted the fastest time in the opening run of the men's giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

The Frenchman led Luca De Aliprandini of Italy by 0.40 seconds.

Alexander Schmid of Germany in third place and Pinturault's teammate Mathieu Faivre in fourth were the only other skiers to finish within 1.25 of the lead.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had 2.32 to make up in the final run.

Pinturault won the last three giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit.

Lower-ranked skiers in the 100-strong field were still coming down the course.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-19 19:46 GMT+08:00

