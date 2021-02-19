Ohmyhome Officially Launches Renovations Services to Expand End-to-end Service Line-up

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 February 2021 - Ohmyhome, homegrown one-stop Property Technology company, today officially launched its renovation services adding to the company's suite of end-to-end services. From property searching to post-purchase services, Ohmyhome users can engage in quality and trusted services at every step of their housing journey without leaving the app.





Despite being one of the most important steps to achieving their dream homes, property owners still face perennial renovation woes such as unclear costing, inconsistent communication, delays, and renovation disputes. With high quality and consistency as its cornerstone, Ohmyhome Renovation effectively tackles these issues to deliver a simple, convenient, and quality experience for homeowners.





Ohmyhome has also assembled an experienced team of in-house interior designers, led by Demi Goh. A Top 15 finalist for Upcycled Architecture in the Fentress Global Challenge in 2014, Demi brings an impressive portfolio that emphasizes modern aesthetics with timeless and liveable design. Coupled with high quality materials from their partners, Ohmyhome Renovation is primed to exceed the discerning tastes of today's condominium and landed property owners.





The Ohmyhome Renovation Experience





The process of engaging Ohmyhome renovation services is simple and transparent. When a customer expresses interest, they are put in touch with one of Ohmyhome's in-house interior designers who will help translate the homeowner's vision into concrete designs. Customers will receive a complimentary design proposal with fully transparent costing so that they will know exactly what they pay for. Once the proposal is confirmed, materials are ordered and the renovation is carried out with Ohmyhome's trusted partners.





Renovation packages start from $9,888 and come with a one-year warranty.





With the official launch of Ohmyhome renovation, the proptech company extends its ethos of simplicity, convenience, and customer-oriented service to this important post-purchase process. Race Wong, co-Founder and CPO of Ohmyhome, shared "Renovation is an integral step to turning a house into a home, every corner matters to us and customer satisfaction is paramount. That's why we've gathered experienced in-house design and project management teams along with a network of trusted and reliable partners so that every renovation project will be seamless, timely, and of the highest quality. At Ohmyhome Renovation, our business is making your dream home into a reality".





To make an appointment for Ohmyhome renovation services call the hotline at 6886 9009, or visit https://renovation.ohmyhome.com/en-sg/



