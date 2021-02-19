Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reshuffles top defense and China policy officials

Top intelligence chief moves to Ministry of National Defense

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/19 17:49
New NSB chief Chen Ming-tong, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san.

New NSB chief Chen Ming-tong, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office announced a major reshuffle of its top officials in charge of defense, national security and China policies Friday (Feb. 19), just days after the end of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) will move over to head Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau (NSB).

The new defense minister is retired General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), NSB chief since 2019. The current defense minister, Yen De-fa (嚴德發), becomes an adviser to the NSC, the Liberty Times reported.

The move also signifies that the NSB will come under the leadership of a civilian, as Chen has an academic rather than a military background. At MAC, he will be succeeded by Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), a former Democratic Progressive Party DPP lawmaker and ex-minister of justice who previously served as vice minister at MAC.

The reshuffle was reportedly, partly a response to recent developments in regional affairs and to the swearing-in of the Biden administration.
Cabinet reshuffle
Mainland Affairs Council
National Security Bureau
NSB
MAC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premier: No cabinet reshuffle after Lunar New Year holiday
Taiwan premier: No cabinet reshuffle after Lunar New Year holiday
2021/02/06 11:44
Five Hongkongers, believed to have escaped via Taiwan, seek asylum in US
Five Hongkongers, believed to have escaped via Taiwan, seek asylum in US
2021/01/17 13:10
29 Taiwanese nationals sentenced in China for telecoms fraud
29 Taiwanese nationals sentenced in China for telecoms fraud
2021/01/01 10:40
Taiwan rejects latest unification talk from China
Taiwan rejects latest unification talk from China
2020/12/31 17:27
Number of Hongkongers seeking residency in Taiwan reaches record high
Number of Hongkongers seeking residency in Taiwan reaches record high
2020/12/21 11:59

Updated : 2021-02-19 18:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar