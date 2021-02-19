More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday

More Taiwanese are looking to switch jobs following the Lunar New Year holiday. More Taiwanese are looking to switch jobs following the Lunar New Year holiday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More Taiwanese workers are considering switching jobs following the Lunar New Year holiday, as more resumes are being submitted to major job-hunting websites.

Since Wednesday (Feb. 17), the three leading Taiwanese online job banks, including 104, 1111, and yes123, all observed a significant increase in the number of applicants. They said that their websites were visited by 50 percent more people on the first day of work after the Lunar New Year holiday this year than last year.

One site — 1111 Job Bank — said 1.5 million users had switched their status from "already employed" to "looking for jobs" on Wednesday alone, while yes123 also saw 1.61 million users renewing their resumes on the same day. The top three industries that have received the most applications this week are manufacturing, technology, and transportation.

Henry Ho (何啟聖), media center director of 1111 Job Bank, explained that it is quite common for Taiwanese to search for new jobs after the Lunar New Year holiday. He said more quality job openings often become available during this period as companies set their goals for the new year.

Yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-bin (楊宗斌) also pointed out that many workers in Taiwan were forced to postpone their plans to change jobs due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic last year. He said that the skyrocketing number of resumes submitted to online job banks is an indicator that more occupational switches will occur in the post-pandemic era, reported Radio Taiwan International.