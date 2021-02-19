Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday

Number of resumes submitted to Taiwan job-hunting sites skyrockets this week

  157
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/19 16:49
More Taiwanese are looking to switch jobs following the Lunar New Year holiday. 

More Taiwanese are looking to switch jobs following the Lunar New Year holiday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More Taiwanese workers are considering switching jobs following the Lunar New Year holiday, as more resumes are being submitted to major job-hunting websites.

Since Wednesday (Feb. 17), the three leading Taiwanese online job banks, including 104, 1111, and yes123, all observed a significant increase in the number of applicants. They said that their websites were visited by 50 percent more people on the first day of work after the Lunar New Year holiday this year than last year.

One site — 1111 Job Bank — said 1.5 million users had switched their status from "already employed" to "looking for jobs" on Wednesday alone, while yes123 also saw 1.61 million users renewing their resumes on the same day. The top three industries that have received the most applications this week are manufacturing, technology, and transportation.

Henry Ho (何啟聖), media center director of 1111 Job Bank, explained that it is quite common for Taiwanese to search for new jobs after the Lunar New Year holiday. He said more quality job openings often become available during this period as companies set their goals for the new year.

Yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-bin (楊宗斌) also pointed out that many workers in Taiwan were forced to postpone their plans to change jobs due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic last year. He said that the skyrocketing number of resumes submitted to online job banks is an indicator that more occupational switches will occur in the post-pandemic era, reported Radio Taiwan International.
job bank
job seekers
job search
job market
Lunar New Year holiday
1111 Job Bank
104 Job Bank
yes123

RELATED ARTICLES

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
2021/02/16 14:51
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
2021/02/14 16:11
Northeast Taiwan likely to see traffic jams until 11 p.m.
Northeast Taiwan likely to see traffic jams until 11 p.m.
2021/02/13 20:07
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
District in northern Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears
2021/02/12 17:27
Office workers in New Taipei win NT$1 million in scratch game
Office workers in New Taipei win NT$1 million in scratch game
2021/02/10 16:34

Updated : 2021-02-19 18:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar