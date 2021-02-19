Taiwan leads Asia in green energy: President Tsai

Taiwan leads the way in Asia for green energy, says President Tsai Taiwan leads the way in Asia for green energy, says President Tsai (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan leads Asia in green energy transformation, with the development of green power the most important task of the next decade, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday (Feb. 19).

The president made the statements during a tour of farms and irrigation projects in central Taiwan’s Yunlin County, cable station SETN reported.

Due to global warming, the need for sustainable energy production has grown in importance. Tsai said Taiwan has shown the way by being the first country in the region to present an ambitious green energy transformation plan.

Plots of land where agricultural cultivation was cumbersome could be adapted to the production of green energy, benefiting both the country and land owners, Tsai said. The president also named cooperation between fish farmers and the solar energy sector as another example of positive development as the oceans become increasingly depleted due to overfishing.