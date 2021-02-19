Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China

'Kevin B' gained fame online but also fell foul of Chinese nationalists known as 'little pinks'

  262
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/19 16:17
(Kevin on China blog image)

(Kevin on China blog image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American citizen who was formerly an influencer in China recently spoke up about why he abandoned China's social media and the country itself — a place he had called home for four years.

The online celebrity, known as “Kevin B” on Twitter, traveled from California to Shenzhen and relocated to Shanghai in October 2019. His job prospects in the metropolis were severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak, but as a foreigner who speaks Chinese, he decided to turn to social media.

According to an article he published on Feb. 13, Kevin amassed 7,000 subscribers on the YouTube-like platform BiliBili, where his vlogs were well-received. Popularity came at a price, however, as he acknowledged that to be a successful foreigner on Chinese social media means “casting aside all dignity and shouting ‘I love China.’”

Kevin said he grew disenchanted with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) due to its clampdowns in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as its absurd claim of sovereignty over Taiwan. Even so, he was fully aware that any attempt to lash out at the government would amount to termination of his social media career.

While he was producing videos for BiliBili, he also made sarcastic Twitter posts in Chinese about the tight grip of the CCP on people’s lives and “an unhealthy level of nationalism.” He ended up enraging a large community of “little pinks,” a term referring to young jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the internet.

The American would then receive bullying comments and threats to report him to the government. He also expressed frustration that he could never know whether he unwittingly crossed the line set by China's sensitive censorship apparatus.

The COVID-19 pandemic and how the CCP used it to advance its propaganda was the last straw to drive him away, the online celebrity said. Drawing a parallel between building a sandcastle and establishing a career in China as a foreigner, Kevin warned that not only does it take time to build “but eventually the tide will come and wash it away.”
China
Chinese Communist Party
CCP
online celebrity
influencer
BiliBili
YouTube
COVID-19
pandemic
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
2021/02/18 20:42
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
2021/02/18 18:29
Taiwan reaffirms sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands amid increased tensions
Taiwan reaffirms sovereignty over Diaoyutai Islands amid increased tensions
2021/02/18 16:10
Malaysian, Filipina test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine
Malaysian, Filipina test positive for Covid after Taiwan quarantine
2021/02/18 15:08
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
2021/02/18 13:20

Updated : 2021-02-19 18:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar