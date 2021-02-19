Alexa
Defense shines as Portland St. routs Idaho 84-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 14:32
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Scott had 14 points and seven assists as Portland State easily defeated Idaho 84-64 on Thursday night.

Paris Dawson added 12 points for the Vikings, who forced a season-high 26 turnovers. Elijah Hardy had 11 points for Portland State (7-9, 4-5 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Eyman added four blocks.

Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-18, 0-15). Scott Blakney added 12 points. Gabe Quinnett had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

