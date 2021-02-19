Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Duarte, Richardson lift Oregon over Colorado 60-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 14:28
Duarte, Richardson lift Oregon over Colorado 60-56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Will Richardson scored 5 of his 11 in the last 61 second and Oregon defeated Colorado 60-56 on Thursday night.

In a game where neither team had a double-figure lead, the Ducks took a 55-53 lead with 1:51 to play when 50% free-throw shooter Chandler Lawson made a pair from the line.

After a Colorado miss, Oregon ran the clock down before Richardson made a spinning floater in the lane with 1:01 to go.

Another miss led to two Richardson free throws with 33 seconds to go, making it 59-53 — the Ducks' biggest lead — before D'Shawn Schwartz knocked down a 3 for Colorado. Richardson's free throw at 20.8 seconds wrapped it up.

Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points for Oregon (13-4, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference), which won its fourth-straight.

Schwartz had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado (16-7, 10-6), which lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after losing to last-place California on Saturday. The Buffalos, who topped Oregon at home 79-72, have lost six-straight at Oregon.

Colorado, which makes at least 40% from 3-point range in its wins and 30% or less in its losses, went 6 of 27 (22%) from 3-oint range and a dismal 34% (21 of 61) overall. The Buffalos also lead the league with just 10.9 turnovers but fumbled away 17 possessions the Ducks turned into 22 points, negating a 43-29 rebounding advantage.

Colorado never trailed and had a possession with an eight-point lead in a defensive first half, using 10 points from Schwartz to take a 30-25 lead. Shooting was even but the Buffalos had two fewer turnovers (8-6) and three more offensive rebounds (7-4) to get up five more shots, just enough to make a difference.

Oregon shot 50% in the second half, taking its first lead with 11:44 to play on a Duarte layup that made it 44-43 in the midst of a 9-0 run.

Colorado goes to Oregon State on Saturday while the Ducks play host to Utah and just had a COVID-19 makeup game with No. 17 USC scheduled for Monday

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-19 16:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar