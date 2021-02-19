Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies

  146
By Associated Press
2021/02/19 20:30
Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies

(AP photo)

A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning (Feb. 19), her brother said.

Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.

Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

The woman is the first confirmed death among the protesters who have faced off with security forces after a junta took power Feb. 1, detaining Myanmar's elected leaders and preventing Parliament from convening.

The U.S. and British governments have imposed new sanctions, and other governments and the United Nations have called for Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration to be restored.
Myanmar
coup
Aung San Suu Kyi

RELATED ARTICLES

UN expert fears violence with troops sent to Myanmar city
UN expert fears violence with troops sent to Myanmar city
2021/02/17 19:00
First evacuation flight from Myanmar to Taipei scheduled for Feb. 21
First evacuation flight from Myanmar to Taipei scheduled for Feb. 21
2021/02/17 17:36
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
2021/02/16 20:25
Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power
Myanmar military denies coup, promises to hand back power
2021/02/16 16:27
Myanmar's deposed leader Suu Kyi faces second charge, says lawyer
Myanmar's deposed leader Suu Kyi faces second charge, says lawyer
2021/02/16 09:50

Updated : 2021-02-21 16:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'