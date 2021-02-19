Taiwan reports one imported COVID case from Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 19) confirmed one imported COVID-19 case from Indonesia.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one imported infection Friday, raising the total number of cases in the country so far to 941. The latest imported case is an Indonesian man in his 20s who came to Taiwan on Feb. 4 to work in the fisheries industry.

He had submitted the negative results of a test taken within three days of his flight and was sent directly to a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan. He has not reported experiencing any symptoms of the disease since he arrived in Taiwan.

Chen said that when his quarantine was set to end, case No. 942 underwent a coronavirus test on Feb. 17. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Since he has been asymptomatic throughout his stay in Taiwan and did not come in contact with others during his quarantine period, the health department has not listed any contacts in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 170,312 COVID-19 tests, with 167,810 coming back negative. Out of the 941 officially confirmed cases, 825 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 888 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 44 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.