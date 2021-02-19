AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A woman has one eye covered to protest against gender violence, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Women from the "Ni Una Menos" or... A woman has one eye covered to protest against gender violence, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Women from the "Ni Una Menos" or "Not One Less" movement marched to protest what they say is the negligence of judges when it comes to taking measures against aggressors of women, a week after the killing of Ursula Bahillo, a woman who had filed more than a dozen complaints against the man who killed her. She had filed the last complaint two days before her murder. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)