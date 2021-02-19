Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 13:00
A member of a "bate-bola" or ball hitters group - men who dress up in exuberant, identical, hand-made costumes known as "fantasias" - runs past during...
A woman has one eye covered to protest against gender violence, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Women from the "Ni Una Menos" or...
Newlyweds, wearing protective face masks due to the new coronavirus, walk under a saber arch in the 18th annual mass wedding ceremony organized by a l...
A man sleeps on top of empty oxygen cylinders waiting for a shop to open to refill his tank, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, early Thur...
Healthcare workers Diego Feitosa Ferreira, 28, right, and Clemilton Lopes de Oliveira, 41, leave a home after a resident denied to be vaccinated again...
First graders, wearing protective face masks, sit to maintain a social distance in a gym during class at the San Juan Bautista technical school in Lam...
The mother of an inmate cries outside the Tacumbu prison where prisoners took over the detention facility sparked by a rumor that inmates were being t...
Gabriel Gonzalez, who has worked for the last four years as a street clown posing for photographs with passersby, waits for clients while sitting on a...
Nurses read instructions on injecting doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a Bernal public school, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, ...
Wearing masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics take a boy on a stretcher to their ambulance after ...
Moviegoers enter a theater on the first day day of a reopening at the Cinepolis cinema in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 18, 2021. Some Chilean cinemas partial...

FEBRUARY 12 -18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Updated : 2021-02-19 15:08 GMT+08:00

