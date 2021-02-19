Alexa
Tributes, performances galore at 'Premio Lo Nuestro' awards

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 12:36
Edwin Cazares, left, of Grupo Firme, and Chesca perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Miami. The award ...
Daddy Yankee, left, and Marc Anthony perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami. The award show airs on...
Anuel AA, left, and Ozuna perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami. The award show airs on Feb. 18 wi...
Anuel AA, left, and Ozuna perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Miami. The award show airs on Feb. 18 wi...
La India, left, and Victor Manuelle, center, perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/M...
Wisin, left, and Jhay Cortez perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Los Angeles Azules accept the Legado Music Award at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta...
Raphy Pina kisses Natti Natasha's belly as she walks on stage to accept the award for tropical song of the year for "La Mejor Version De Mi" at Premio...
CNCO performs at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Ivy Queen, left, and Gloria Trevi perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavand...
Gloria Trevi accepts the Premio a la Trayectoria at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta...
Gloria Trevi performs at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jose Alberto "El Canario," from left, Nestor Torres and Gilberto Santarosa perform a tribute to Johnny Pacheco, pictured on screen, at Premio Lo Nuest...
Edwin Cazares, right, of Grupo Firme, and Chesca perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Miami. The award...
Grupo Firme performs at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Miami. The award show airs on Feb. 18 with both live...
Zion y Lennox, featuring El Alfa, perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Miami. The award show airs on Feb...
Lila Downs, left, and Alejandra Guzman, right, perform a tribute to Armando Manzanero, pictured on screen, at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines A...
Carlos Vives, from left and Maluma present the excellence award to Wisin at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, i...
Camilo accepts the award for pop album of the year for "Por Primera Vez" at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, i...
Chiquis Rivera, center, and Los Angeles Azules perform at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo...

MIAMI (AP) — Bad Bunny topped Univision's “Premio Lo Nuestro” awards with seven wins on a night that included a tribute to late Mexican singer-composer Armando Mazanero and performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music.

Among the winners at Thursday's show were pop singer Camilo and the Mexican band Grupo Firme, which took home five awards apiece. Karol G, Romeo Santos and Lenin Ramirez each won three awards.

Bad Bunny’s awards included the night’s top honor, artist of the year, as well as album of the year and best urban artist of the year. He did not attend the ceremony.

The performance packed show at Miami's American Airlines Arena included performances by Selena Gomez and Luis Fonsi, who debuted his newest song, “Vacio.” The show, in its 33rd year, also included a tribute to salsa legend Johnny Pacheco, who died earlier this week at 85.

A total of 147 artists were nominated in 34 categories honoring various musical styles, including pop, urban, tropical and regional Mexican.

Marc Anthony joined reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee and producer Sergio George to perform their song, “De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta."

The show included the performance debuts of several new songs, including Anuel AA and Ozuna performing the songs “RD” and “Antes” from their “Los Dioses” album. CNCO also premiered their song “Tan Enamorados.”

Prince Royce joined the stage with Natti Natasha, who announced she was pregnant during the ceremony.

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:40 GMT+08:00

