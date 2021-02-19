Tributes, performances galore at 'Premio Lo Nuestro' awards

Raphy Pina kisses Natti Natasha's belly as she walks on stage to accept the award for tropical song of the year for "La Mejor Version De Mi" at Premio... Raphy Pina kisses Natti Natasha's belly as she walks on stage to accept the award for tropical song of the year for "La Mejor Version De Mi" at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)