E. Washington defeats Montana 90-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 12:46
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kim Aiken Jr. and Tyler Robertson scored 21 points apiece as Eastern Washington won its eighth consecutive game, defeating Montana 90-76 on Thursday night.

Aiken Jr. made 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Michael Meadows had 14 points for Eastern Washington (11-6, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). Tanner Groves added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Eastern Washington totaled 51 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Robby Beasley III scored a season-high 25 points for the Grizzlies (9-11, 5-8). Eddy Egun added 16 points and six rebounds. Josh Bannan had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Kyle Owens, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7). Brandon Whitney, who was second on the Grizzlies in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:40 GMT+08:00

