Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taylor leads Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 79-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 12:26
Taylor leads Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 79-57

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Austin Peay rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-57 on Thursday night.

The double-double was Taylor's seventh in a row and 18th of the season.

Mike Peake added 20 points and eight rebounds. Reginald Gee had 13 points for Austin Peay (14-9, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tai’Reon Joseph added 12 points.

Mike Adewunmi had 17 points for the Cougars (8-13, 6-9), making 8 of 10 free throws. Sidney Wilson added 14 points.

Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Feb. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar