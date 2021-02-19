Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Freeman carries Tennessee St. past Tennessee Tech 91-86

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 12:27
Freeman carries Tennessee St. past Tennessee Tech 91-86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 22 points and 13 assists as Tennessee State narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 91-86 on Thursday night.

Monty Johal had 16 points for Tennessee State (4-16, 3-14 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Shakem Johnson added 15 points. Yusuf Mohamed had 13 points.

The 91 points were a season best for Tennessee State, which also posted a season-high 24 assists.

Tennessee Tech totaled 48 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jr. Clay had 26 points for the Golden Eagles (3-21, 3-14). Damaria Franklin added 23 points and seven rebounds. Shandon Goldman had 10 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Tennessee Tech defeated Tennessee State 74-71 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar