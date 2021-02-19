Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Calcaterra lifts San Diego past Santa Clara 71-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 12:34
Calcaterra lifts San Diego past Santa Clara 71-60

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Calcaterra had a career-high 23 points as San Diego beat Santa Clara 71-60 on Thursday night.

Ben Pyle had 15 points for San Diego (3-7, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Vladimir Pinchuk added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Yauhen Massalski had 10 rebounds.

Josip Vrankic had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Broncos (9-6, 3-4). Guglielmo Caruso added nine rebounds.

The Toreros leveled the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated San Diego 69-63 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar