Skipper-Brown lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 68-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 11:53
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Skipper-Brown recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Illinois to a 68-59 win over Murray State on Thursday night.

Marvin Johnson had 18 points and six rebounds for Eastern Illinois (8-16, 5-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Deang Deang added 10 points.

Josiah Wallace, the Panthers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, was held to seven points (3-of-10 shooting).

Chico Carter Jr. had 21 points for the Racers (12-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. KJ Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tevin Brown had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Racers on the season. Eastern Illinois defeated Murray State 74-68 on Jan. 7.

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:39 GMT+08:00

