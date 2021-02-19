Alexa
Jones scores 24 to carry S. Utah past Sacramento St. 88-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 12:17
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 24 points as Southern Utah topped Sacramento State 88-69 on Thursday night.

John Knight III had 15 points and eight assists for Southern Utah (14-3, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Harrison Butler added 13 points and eight rebounds. Maizen Fausett had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Christian Terrell had 18 points for the Hornets (7-7, 4-5). Ethan Esposito added 14 points. Bryce Fowler had 14 points.

