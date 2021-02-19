Alexa
Oregon State pulls away with 2nd half run to beat Utah 74-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 11:51
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson had 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Oregon State won its fifth straight at home, 74-56 over Utah on Thursday night.

Warith Alatishe added a career-high 19 points with nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Beavers (11-10, 7-8 Pac-12).

Thompson scored 15 points in the second half and capped a 23-2 run with a pair of dunks 13 seconds apart that made it 55-39 with 7:59 left. Thompson scored nine and Rodrigue Andela had all seven of his points during the run.

Jarod Lucas added 10 points for Oregon State.

Timmy Allen had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Utes (9-9, 6-8). Branden Carlson added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line.

Carlson scored seven straight points to cap a 10-0 run that gave Utah a 37-32 lead with 17:14 left in the game. The Utes missed their next eight shots and committed six turnovers over a nearly 10-minute span while the Beavers pulled away.

Oregon State hosts Colorado and Utah visits Oregon State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:38 GMT+08:00

