QB Joe Milton enters transfer portal, leaving Michigan

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 11:27
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal, depleting coach Jim Harbaugh's depth at the position.

Milton made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me that opportunity to come play for a program with lots of tradition," Milton wrote in a post.

Milton wrote that he will have three years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

He won the starting job with the Wolverines last year after beating out Dylan McCaffrey. The brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey chose not to come back to the program for a fourth year in 2020. He transferred last month to play for his father, Ed, at Northern Colorado.

Milton started strong in a 49-24 victory over then-No. 21 Minnesota last season, but he eventually lost his job to redshirt freshman Cade McNamara.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:38 GMT+08:00

