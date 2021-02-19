AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus lifts their child wearing a new year costume as they visit to the capital city'... A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus lifts their child wearing a new year costume as they visit to the capital city's popular shopping mall during the first day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Festivities for the holiday, normally East Asia's busiest tourism season, are muted after China, Vietnam, Taiwan and other governments tightened travel curbs and urged the public to avoid big gatherings following renewed virus outbreaks. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Pho... Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Russia's Andrey Rublev serves to Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Austr... Russia's Andrey Rublev serves to Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand return to compatriot Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship... Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand return to compatriot Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Police detain members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, during a protest against the arrest of ... Police detain members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, during a protest against the arrest of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Imradul Ali, 10, center, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done f... Imradul Ali, 10, center, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India's remote northeast. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minis... Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators gather in an intersection close to Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Demons... Demonstrators gather in an intersection close to Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar gathered Wednesday in their largest numbers so far to protest the military's seizure of power, even after a U.N. human rights expert warned that troops being brought to Yangon and elsewhere could signal the prospect of major violence. (AP Photo)

A man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar, Monday,... A man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo)

FEB. 12-18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com