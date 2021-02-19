Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/19 11:50
A man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar, Monday,...
Demonstrators gather in an intersection close to Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Demons...
Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minis...
Imradul Ali, 10, center, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done f...
Police detain members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, during a protest against the arrest of ...
Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand return to compatriot Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship...
Russia's Andrey Rublev serves to Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Austr...
Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Pho...
A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus lifts their child wearing a new year costume as they visit to the capital city'...

A man is held by police during a crackdown on anti-coup protesters holding a rally in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, Myanmar, Monday,...

Demonstrators gather in an intersection close to Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Demons...

Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minis...

Imradul Ali, 10, center, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done f...

Police detain members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, during a protest against the arrest of ...

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand return to compatriot Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship...

Russia's Andrey Rublev serves to Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Austr...

Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Pho...

A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus lifts their child wearing a new year costume as they visit to the capital city'...

FEB. 12-18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar