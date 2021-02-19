Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gonzales, Harding lift BYU women over No. 16 Zags 61-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 11:21
Gonzales, Harding lift BYU women over No. 16 Zags 61-56

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points, Paisley Harding scored the last four points to clinch the game and BYU ended No. 16 Gonzaga's 17-game winning streak with a 61-56 win on Thursday night.

After the Cougars scored eight-straight points to lead by 10 — the only time a lead touched double figures — and the Bulldogs came back with an 11-2 run, Harding came up with the key plays.

Leading 57-56, BYU used up all of the shot clock before Harding hit a floater in the lane with 13 seconds to go. After a Gonzaga miss and two fouls, Harding went to the line with five seconds to go and finished it off.

Harding scored 12 points and Lauren Gustin and Sara Hamson had 10 each for BYU (15-3, 11-2 West Coast Conference), which has won six straight since losing 63-56 in Spokane. Gustin had 10 rebounds, Gonzales seven assists and Hamson five blocks.

Gonzaga led 29-23 but with Gonzales scoring all five of her first-half points in the final minute the Cougars closed within 31-30. She then had nine in the third quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3, for a 47-43 lead.

Jenn Wirth had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (18-3, 13-1) and Melody Kempton added 10.

BYU, the only WCC team to be within single digits of the Zags since Loyola Marymount in the opener in late December, shot 49% (24 of 49), the highest percentage allowed by Gonzaga this season, helping the Cougars overcome 16 turnovers and 7 of 13 shooting from the foul line.

Gonzaga went 4 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 38% (22 of 58), their worst shooting game since the conference opener.

Gonzaga is at third-place San Diego, the other WCC team to defeat BYU, on Saturday. Portland is at BYU on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar