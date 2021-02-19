Yushan view from weather station arouses envy in Taiwanese netizens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The photo of a window view against the backdrop of Yushan, the highest mountain of Taiwan, has wowed netizens who expressed awe at the spectacular landscape.

On Friday (Feb. 19), Central Weather Bureau Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) posted a picture on Facebook depicting a table by a floor-to-ceiling window that looked out onto the stunning scenery of Mount Jade. “Who shall I invite to join me for a coffee and take in the magnificent scene that’s worth a million dollars?” the caption reads.

According to Cheng, the picture was taken at Yushan weather station and the angle of Mt. Jade in the back perfectly matches the image printed on the New Taiwan Dollar 1,000 denomination banknote, wrote Liberty Times. Describing the breathtaking view as “priceless,” many netizens suggested he invite President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for a coffee overlooking the country’s peak.

The post also prompted questions about how such a large pane of glass managed to be taken to a station at an altitude of 3,858 meters, the highest in Northeast Asia, reported Newtalk. It turns out the window glass was hoisted to the facility with the assistance of the National Airborne Service Corps, said Cheng.

Yushan, at 3,952 meters above sea level, is projected as a symbol of Taiwan and has become a motif in many artworks. The mountain was featured on the label for a whisky marking the inauguration of the president in 2020, designed by famed local graphic artist Aaron Nieh (聶永真).



New Taiwan Dollar banknote (Central Bank image)



Supremacy Taiwan Whisky for 15th-term Presidential and Vice Presidential Inauguration (Facebook, Aaron Nieh images)