Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Yushan view from weather station arouses envy in Taiwanese netizens

Weather bureau chief boasts about being able to sip coffee at peak of Taiwan

  140
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/19 12:04
A view from Yushan weather station (Facebook, Cheng Ming-dean)

A view from Yushan weather station (Facebook, Cheng Ming-dean)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The photo of a window view against the backdrop of Yushan, the highest mountain of Taiwan, has wowed netizens who expressed awe at the spectacular landscape.

On Friday (Feb. 19), Central Weather Bureau Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) posted a picture on Facebook depicting a table by a floor-to-ceiling window that looked out onto the stunning scenery of Mount Jade. “Who shall I invite to join me for a coffee and take in the magnificent scene that’s worth a million dollars?” the caption reads.

According to Cheng, the picture was taken at Yushan weather station and the angle of Mt. Jade in the back perfectly matches the image printed on the New Taiwan Dollar 1,000 denomination banknote, wrote Liberty Times. Describing the breathtaking view as “priceless,” many netizens suggested he invite President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for a coffee overlooking the country’s peak.

The post also prompted questions about how such a large pane of glass managed to be taken to a station at an altitude of 3,858 meters, the highest in Northeast Asia, reported Newtalk. It turns out the window glass was hoisted to the facility with the assistance of the National Airborne Service Corps, said Cheng.

Yushan, at 3,952 meters above sea level, is projected as a symbol of Taiwan and has become a motif in many artworks. The mountain was featured on the label for a whisky marking the inauguration of the president in 2020, designed by famed local graphic artist Aaron Nieh (聶永真).

Yushan view from weather station arouses envy in Taiwanese netizens
New Taiwan Dollar banknote (Central Bank image)

Yushan view from weather station arouses envy in Taiwanese netizens
Supremacy Taiwan Whisky for 15th-term Presidential and Vice Presidential Inauguration (Facebook, Aaron Nieh images)
Yushan
Mount Jade
Mt. Jade
Central Weather Bureau
CWB
Taiwan
peak
New Taiwan Dollar

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese brand INF celebrates love at New York Fashion Week show
Taiwanese brand INF celebrates love at New York Fashion Week show
2021/02/18 23:30
Taiwan likely to hike gas prices
Taiwan likely to hike gas prices
2021/02/18 21:01
Taiwanese, Spanish scholars discover world's oldest Spanish-Chinese language dictionary
Taiwanese, Spanish scholars discover world's oldest Spanish-Chinese language dictionary
2021/02/18 17:55
Taiwan, US break up international prostitution ring
Taiwan, US break up international prostitution ring
2021/02/18 17:41
Tiny possum creates chaos at Taiwan College Entrance Exam
Tiny possum creates chaos at Taiwan College Entrance Exam
2021/02/18 17:39

Updated : 2021-02-19 13:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar