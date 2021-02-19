Alexa
The Latest: Medvedev plays Tsitsipas in Australian semifinal

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 10:22
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Play is underway on Day 12 at the Australian Open, and the showcase match will be Friday night's singles semifinal between No. 4-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas rallied from a two-set deficit to beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

The day's first match is a semifinal in men's doubles pitting Jamie Murray of Scotland and Bruno Soares of Brazil against American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury of Britain.

The women's doubles final will match Elise Mertens of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-19 12:07 GMT+08:00

