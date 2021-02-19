Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Yellen says US will keep tariffs on China in place for now

By REUTERS
2021/02/19 11:29
Yellen says US will keep tariffs on China in place for now

(AP photo)

The United States will keep tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the former Trump administration in place for now, but will evaluate how to proceed after a thorough review, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday (Feb. 18).

“For the moment, we have kept the tariffs in place that were put in by the Trump administration ... and we’ll evaluate going forward what we think is appropriate,” Yellen told the cable news network, adding that Washington expected Beijing to adhere to its commitments on trade.

Asked if tariffs worked, Yellen hesitated, then said, “We’ll look at that.”

The White House last month said it would review all national security measures put in place by former President Donald Trump, including an interim trade deal with Beijing.

The deal eased tensions between the world’s two largest economies after a damaging trade war that U.S. experts estimate led to a peak loss of 245,000 U.S. jobs, but most of the tariffs remain in place on both sides.

China pledged to buy $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over two years under the interim deal signed by Trump in January 2020, but Beijing fell 42% short of its target for last year, a recent study showed.

U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to mend fences with U.S. allies, but has toed a hard line on China, warning this week that Beijing would pay a price for its human rights abuses.

“We’re in the process of evaluating what our approach should be toward China, but there are a range of issues where we see unfair practices,” Yellen told CNBC, citing concerns about China’s behavior on trade, forced technology transfers, and subsidies to high-technology industries.

“We want to make sure that we do address and hold China to its international obligations in these areas,” she said.

There were also areas where the two countries needed to cooperate, she said, such as working to end the pandemic and combatting climate change.
Janet Yellen
US-China tensions
US-China trade war
US-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
2021/02/17 18:00
US navy says two carrier groups conduct joint operations in South China Sea
US navy says two carrier groups conduct joint operations in South China Sea
2021/02/09 13:54
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
Taiwan-China dispute could escalate into nuclear conflict: Former diplomat
2021/02/04 16:22
State Department says US 'one-China' policy has not changed
State Department says US 'one-China' policy has not changed
2021/02/04 10:46
Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China
Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China
2021/02/03 21:30

Updated : 2021-02-19 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects