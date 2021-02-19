Alexa
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act

Act designed to 'protect Taiwan from communist China's growing aggression'

  345
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/19 10:41
CM-11 Brave Tiger tank fires during the live fire Han Kuang military exercise. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Rick Scott, along with Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, on Thursday (Feb. 18) reintroduced a bill that would authorize the United States to use military force if China attacks Taiwan.

On Thursday, Scott issued a statement in which he announced that he is reintroducing the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act (TIPA) to "protect Taiwan from communist China's growing aggression." He added the act further strengthens the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan and fortifies the country's capacity to resist the communist regime's "aggressive policies and military actions."

In the statement, Scott asserted that, "It is no secret that General Secretary Xi (Jinping) is bent on world domination," and he called on the U.S. to take action and back "our peaceful and democratic ally Taiwan. Scott criticized what he described as the Biden administration's "appeasement policy toward communist China."

Scott warned that if "Biden fails to stand up to General Secretary Xi," it would have "absolutely devastating consequences" for U.S. national security and that of its allies. He then urged Democrats and Biden to "take a stand for democracy" and join him and Reschenthaler in holding China "accountable and protecting Taiwan."

Reschenthaler pointed out that China has in recent months "escalated hostilities against Taiwan," which he described as a "key security partner" of the U.S. He noted that the TIPA "empowers and strengthens" Taiwan by calling for a free trade agreement, increasing bilateral security cooperation, and authorizing the commander-in-chief to utilize military might to protect Taiwan in the event of a direct assault.

In a previous draft of the bill uploaded online, it authorizes the president of the U.S. to use force to protect Taiwan under the following three circumstances:

  1. A direct attack by China's military.
  2. The seizure of Taiwan territory by Chinese forces.
  3. The endangering of Taiwan's military forces or civilians.

The following is a list of the key points of the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act uploaded to Scott's website on Thursday:

  • Reinforces the long-standing U.S. policy on Taiwan by strengthening Taiwan’s ability to resist China’s aggressive moves.
  • Helps Taiwan counter China’s military buildup across the Taiwan straits.
  • Establishes a limited authorization for the president to use military force for the specific purpose of securing and protecting Taiwan against armed attack.
  • Demands China renounces the use or threat of military force in unifying with Taiwan.
  • Establishes a series of security dialogues and combined military exercises between the U.S., Taiwan, and like-minded security partners.
  • Requires planning for coordinated military action in case of an attack on Taiwan by China.
  • Advises Taiwan to dedicate additional domestic resources towards its own defense, including the acquisition of asymmetric defensive weapons, reform of Taiwan’s reserve system, and engagement with the U.S. on cyber defense activities.
  • Encourages the Department of Defense to send appropriate personnel to enroll in Taiwan’s National Defense University.
  • Urges the U.S. trade representative to enter into negotiations with Taiwan on a bilateral trade agreement.
  • Encourages the U.S. president, or secretary of state, to meet with the Taiwan president on Taiwan soil.
  • Welcomes Taiwan's president to address a joint meeting of Congress.
Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
TIPA
Taiwan-US relations
US-Taiwan ties
Taiwan-US ties
Taiwan defense
China attack
Chinese invasion

Updated : 2021-02-19 12:06 GMT+08:00

