French senator calls on government to allow Taiwan into Interpol

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice-Chairman of the French Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Joel Guerriau on Thursday (Feb. 18) has called on the government to allow Taiwan into the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

In a Senate inquiry, Guerraiu raised the issue of supporting Taiwan’s participation in Interpol to French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. He pointed out the organization was established to promote international criminal police cooperation.

He added that Taiwan’s 23 million people are integral to the world economy and can “move freely in the Schengen area.” Despite this, he noted that Taiwan is excluded from the police organization and is thus unable to use criminal databases.

“Even if Taiwan has the will, it is difficult for it to share criminal information with other countries,” Guerraiu stated.

The senator added that because Le Drian has repeatedly reiterated in Parliament that France supports Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), “The government will express its views on Taiwan's participation in Interpol."

This is the first time a member of the French Parliament has specifically raised the issue of Taiwan’s participation in Interpol. In response, Taiwan’s envoy to France Wu Chi-chung (吳志中) told CNA that, "This shows the French Parliament's support for Taiwan is increasing.”

As Taiwan and France do not have formal diplomatic relations, support from Parliament serves as an important channel to advance bilateral ties, Wu stated. He concluded by saying that given the historical nature of Guerriau’s inquiry, it is evident the relationship between Taiwan and France is developing in a more multi-faceted and steady direction.