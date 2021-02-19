Alexa
Arrest in Asian woman's shoving that Olivia Munn spotlighted

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 09:41
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection to an Asian woman being shoved and injured on a New York City street — a case that was spotlighted by actress Olivia Munn.

Authorities said Patrick Mateo, 47, of Queens, was facing assault and harassment charges. He was in custody awaiting arraignment. There was no information on an attorney for him.

The 52-year-old woman was outside a bakery in Queens on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the suspect got into a verbal dispute with her and pushed her, causing her to hit her head.

Munn highlighted the case on social media, saying she was a friend of the woman's daughter.

Munn has been speaking out about an increase in crimes against Asian Americans across the country during the pandemic.

Updated : 2021-02-19 12:06 GMT+08:00

