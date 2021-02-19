Alexa
Giants beat Solano in arbitration; Happ, Cubs go to hearing

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 09:05
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants defeated Donovan Solano in salary arbitration Thursday, and the infielder will be paid the team’s $3.25 million offer rather than his $3.9 million request.

The 33-year-old second baseman, who also can play shortstop, hit a career-high .326 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 190 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season. He earned $509,259 in prorated pay from a $1,375,000 salary.

Melinda Gordon, Gil Vernon and Robert Keller issued the decision, one day after hearing arguments.

Solano is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Teams have won five of eight cases decided thus far, also beating Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($6 million), Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million), New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million).

St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million), Braves pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) and Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million) won their cases.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ became the final player this year to go to a hearing. Happ asked for a raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million during Thursday’s Zoom session, and the Cubs argued he should be paid $3.25 million.

A decision by arbitrators Frederic Horowitz, Steven Wolf and Jules Bloch is expected Friday.

Updated : 2021-02-19 10:31 GMT+08:00

