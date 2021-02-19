Vetter continues its successful performance at the 2021 CMO Leadership Awards

Winning five core categories reaffirms Vetter as a trusted solution provider, particularly during globally challenging times

Vetter reaffirms its high performance in customer-critical aspects

Results reflect the positive experience of pharma and biotech companies in their daily work with the service provider -- particularly during a pandemic

Winning five awards mirrors the company's core value of customer partnership





RAVENSBURG, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 19 February 2021 - Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), was granted the 2021 CMO Leadership Awards in five core categories -- quality, expertise, compatibility, capabilities, and service. The award, now in its tenth year, was given by the leading trade press publication, Life Science Leader. Vetter was also the recipient of the award in a variety of categories in previous years.









"Yet again, Vetter is honored to be a winner of the CMO Leadership Awards as determined by our most important judges -- our global customers," said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "This recognition is of particular importance given the challenging and turbulent times we are all experiencing with the global Covid-19 pandemic." Carsten Press, Vetter's Senior Vice President Key Account Management/Supply Chain Management/Marketing added, "Winning this award in five key categories is a direct reflection of what we strive to project to our customers. It further demonstrates our stable performance for them and especially their patients."

Unlike other awards where an application process takes place, winners of the CMO Leadership Awards are chosen according to a customer ranking system. The basis for this is their hands-on experience with the service providers they have actually worked with. Using this method of validation means results are not able to be influenced in any manner. As such, the awards honor true customer performance and signify that winning companies have distinguished themselves through a leading level of support for the needs of their pharma and biotech customers.

"These past months reinforced the criticality of the services and partnership models provided by CDMOs to biopharma organizations of this size," said Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma. "In fact, much of the drug development and manufacturing industry was sustained by reliable outsourcing in the face of a horrible pandemic. That reliability was a result of constant dedication to customers, and perhaps, one attribute above all -- flexibility."





About the CMO Leadership Awards

The CMO Leadership Awards is an annual event now in its tenth year. In determining the award recipients, Life Science Leader teams up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) which conducted the research. For the 2021 award, more than 70 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR's annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Participants were recruited from pharma and biotech companies of all sizes and screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing partners. Respondents only evaluate those companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Through this level of qualification, survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data.





About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing more than 5,000 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.



