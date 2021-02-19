Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 05:45
A Dallas police officer patrols an intersection on the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Earlier in the day, two Dallas ...
A Dallas police officer patrols at a street intersection in a neighborhood where earlier in the day two other officers were shot responding to an emer...
A Dallas police presence is seen at the street intersection of Belmont and Henderson in a neighborhood where earlier in the day two other officers wer...
A Dallas police officer patrols at an street intersection in a neighborhood where earlier in the day two other officers were shot responding to an eme...
A Dallas police officer investigate a crime scene at a home in the 5300 block of Bonita Ave., where two other officers were shot responding to an emer...
A Dallas police officer investigate a crime scene at a home in the 5300 block of Bonita Ave., where two officers were shot responding to an emergency ...
Dallas law enforcement officers investigate a crime scene at a home in the 5300 block of Bonita Ave., where two Dallas police officers were shot respo...

A Dallas police officer patrols an intersection on the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Earlier in the day, two Dallas ...

A Dallas police officer patrols at a street intersection in a neighborhood where earlier in the day two other officers were shot responding to an emer...

A Dallas police presence is seen at the street intersection of Belmont and Henderson in a neighborhood where earlier in the day two other officers wer...

A Dallas police officer patrols at an street intersection in a neighborhood where earlier in the day two other officers were shot responding to an eme...

A Dallas police officer investigate a crime scene at a home in the 5300 block of Bonita Ave., where two other officers were shot responding to an emer...

A Dallas police officer investigate a crime scene at a home in the 5300 block of Bonita Ave., where two officers were shot responding to an emergency ...

Dallas law enforcement officers investigate a crime scene at a home in the 5300 block of Bonita Ave., where two Dallas police officers were shot respo...

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers were shot and wounded Thursday while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers were immediately met with gunfire,” said police Chief Eddie Garcia. “Officers were struck, went down. As other officers arrived, they were extracted from the scene.”

Police said later Thursday that SWAT officers breached a residence and found a man and a woman dead inside. Police, who had earlier said the suspect was believed to still be in the area, said it remained an ongoing investigation.

Firefighters had provided cover for officers as they extracted their wounded colleagues from the scene, Garcia said.

He spoke to reporters outside Baylor University Medical Center, where the officers were taken. Garcia said their injuries weren't life-threatening and that they were expected to recover. The department said in a statement that the officers were in stable condition.

The chief did not give details on what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Later Thursday, police blocked traffic along a busy stretch of restaurants and bars, and SWAT officers wearing tactical gear walked streets lined with upscale apartments and condominiums. Many businesses in the area have been closed or operating on scaled-back schedules after subfreezing weather knocked out power, burst water pipes and dumped snow across much of Texas.

Less than a week earlier, another Dallas officer was fatally struck by a car while blocking traffic at a the site of a wreck. Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated when a suspected intoxicated driver slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

The driver was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Updated : 2021-02-19 07:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'