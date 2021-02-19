Alexa
Indians' Bieber slowed by COVID-19, not yet at training camp

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/19 04:01
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians ace Shane Bieber tested positive with COVID-19, delaying the AL Cy Young winner's arrival at training camp.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Thursday that Bieber has only dealt with very mild symptoms from the virus. Antonetti anticipates that Bieber, who had been working out at the team's training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will join the club in the next few days.

Antonetti would not disclose when Bieber tested positive.

The team's pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week and the Indians will have their first full-squad workout on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Bieber was dominant last season, leading the league in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) in 12 starts. Bieber has gone 34-14 over the past three seasons.

The Indians are counting on him to lead their strong starting staff and keep the club competitive following the trade of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-19 05:59 GMT+08:00

