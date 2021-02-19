Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games

Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, right, challenges for the ball with PSV's Timo Baumgartl during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, betwee... Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, right, challenges for the ball with PSV's Timo Baumgartl during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, between Olympiacos and PVS at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Roma's head coach Paulo Fonseca shakes hands with Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy at the end of the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match betw... Roma's head coach Paulo Fonseca shakes hands with Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy at the end of the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and AS Roma at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Roma won 2-0. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Roma's Borja Mayoral runs with the ball during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and AS Roma at the Municipal st... Roma's Borja Mayoral runs with the ball during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and AS Roma at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, between Olympiacos and PVS at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in P... Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, between Olympiacos and PVS at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Red Star's Milan Pavkov scores his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match between Red Star and AC Milan at the... Red Star's Milan Pavkov scores his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match between Red Star and AC Milan at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Gareth Bale during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soc... Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Gareth Bale during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between Wolfsberger AC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Tottenham's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between Wolfsber... Tottenham's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between Wolfsberger AC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand gets the ball past Manchester's Bruno Fernandes during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between... Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand gets the ball past Manchester's Bruno Fernandes during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer m... Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between Real Soc... Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 “away” win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy on Thursday.

The first leg of was played in Turin due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions on visitors from Britain to Spain during the pandemic.

Fernandes had Sociedad’s defense to thank for his first goal in the 27th, when two defenders collided with their own goalkeeper, leaving him free to score into an empty net. He then finished off a quick counterattack to make it 2-0 in the 57th. Fernandes let Marcus Rashford’s pass go behind him to Daniel James, then received the ball back and fired inside the right post.

Rashford added the third in the 64th and James completed the scoring in the last minute.

Gareth Bale scored one and set up another as Tottenham defeated Austrian team Wolfsberg 4-1 in Budapest, Hungary. That game was also moved due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions for British visitors.

Bayer Leverkusen fought back from three goals down against Young Boys before Jordan Siebatcheu scored in the 89th to give the Swiss team a 4-3 win.

Milan Pavkov scored in injury time for Red Star Belgrade to draw 2-2 against visiting AC Milan.

Also, Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with Club Brugge, Leicester drew 0-0 at Slavia Prague, Roma won 2-0 at Sporting Braga, Dinamo Zagreb beat Russian team Krasnodar 3-2 away, and Olympiakos earned a 4-2 win at home over PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal, Napoli and Ajax were among the teams in action later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP