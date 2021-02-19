Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/19 04:09
Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between Real Soc...
Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer m...
Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand gets the ball past Manchester's Bruno Fernandes during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between...
Tottenham's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between Wolfsber...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Gareth Bale during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soc...
Red Star's Milan Pavkov scores his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match between Red Star and AC Milan at the...
Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, between Olympiacos and PVS at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in P...
Roma's Borja Mayoral runs with the ball during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and AS Roma at the Municipal st...
Roma's head coach Paulo Fonseca shakes hands with Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy at the end of the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match betw...
Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, right, challenges for the ball with PSV's Timo Baumgartl during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, betwee...

Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between Real Soc...

Manchester's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer m...

Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand gets the ball past Manchester's Bruno Fernandes during the Europa League, round of 32, first-leg soccer match between...

Tottenham's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between Wolfsber...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Gareth Bale during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soc...

Red Star's Milan Pavkov scores his side's second goal during the Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match between Red Star and AC Milan at the...

Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, between Olympiacos and PVS at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in P...

Roma's Borja Mayoral runs with the ball during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and AS Roma at the Municipal st...

Roma's head coach Paulo Fonseca shakes hands with Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy at the end of the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match betw...

Olympiacos' Ahmed Hassan, right, challenges for the ball with PSV's Timo Baumgartl during a Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer match, betwee...

BERLIN (AP) — Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 “away” win over Spanish team Real Sociedad in Italy on Thursday.

The first leg of was played in Turin due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions on visitors from Britain to Spain during the pandemic.

Fernandes had Sociedad’s defense to thank for his first goal in the 27th, when two defenders collided with their own goalkeeper, leaving him free to score into an empty net. He then finished off a quick counterattack to make it 2-0 in the 57th. Fernandes let Marcus Rashford’s pass go behind him to Daniel James, then received the ball back and fired inside the right post.

Rashford added the third in the 64th and James completed the scoring in the last minute.

Gareth Bale scored one and set up another as Tottenham defeated Austrian team Wolfsberg 4-1 in Budapest, Hungary. That game was also moved due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions for British visitors.

Bayer Leverkusen fought back from three goals down against Young Boys before Jordan Siebatcheu scored in the 89th to give the Swiss team a 4-3 win.

Milan Pavkov scored in injury time for Red Star Belgrade to draw 2-2 against visiting AC Milan.

Also, Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with Club Brugge, Leicester drew 0-0 at Slavia Prague, Roma won 2-0 at Sporting Braga, Dinamo Zagreb beat Russian team Krasnodar 3-2 away, and Olympiakos earned a 4-2 win at home over PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal, Napoli and Ajax were among the teams in action later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2021-02-19 05:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'