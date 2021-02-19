Alexa
Former Twins 2B Brian Dozier retires after 9 years in majors

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 01:57
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier has retired after nine years in the major leagues and 167 career home runs, the Twins announced on Thursday.

Dozier played his first seven seasons for the Twins, who traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers right before the deadline in 2018. He hit 20 homers and won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Last year, Dozier signed with the San Diego Padres, was released before the pandemic-delayed season began and played briefly for the New York Mets.

The 33-year-old, drafted by the Twins in the eighth round in 2009, said during a conference call he eventually would like to go into the coaching side of the game.

Dozier made the All-Star team in 2015 and won a Gold Glove award in 2017. He hit 42 homers in 2016 and matched Rogers Hornsby for the second-highest single season total by a second baseman in major league history. The only Twins player to ever top that was Harmon Killebrew, who did so six times. Dozier's 28 leadoff home runs remain a club record.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

