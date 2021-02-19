Alexa
Cubs finalize 1-year contract with veteran reliever Workman

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 00:59
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Cubs finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with veteran reliever Brandon Workman on Thursday.

The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.

Workman struggled last year, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances for Boston and Philadelphia. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies in August.

But Workman was terrific in 2019 with Boston, going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 73 appearances. He is 25-20 with a 3.89 ERA in 209 career games.

