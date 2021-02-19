Alexa
By ROB MAADDI , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/19 01:08
AP source: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win its only Super Bowl title.

Updated : 2021-02-19 02:54 GMT+08:00

