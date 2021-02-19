Alexa
Bomb hits Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, killing soldier

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 00:45
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb went off near a vehicle carrying Pakistani paramilitary troops in southwestern Baluchistan province on Thursday, killing a soldier and wounding another, police and a provincial minister said.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, said Home Minister Ziaullah Langove. He condemned the attack and promised all efforts will be made to arrest those behind the bombing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but previous such roadside bombings and gun attacks on police and troops in the area have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan. Islamic militants also have a presence in the province and often stage attacks there.

Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.

