Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Young Louis-Dreyfus takes over at English club Sunderland

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 00:17
Young Louis-Dreyfus takes over at English club Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — The purchase of third-tier English club Sunderland was completed Thursday by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, whose family previously owned French team Marseille.

Louis-Dreyfus, who is in his early 20s, takes a controlling interest of a club whose 10-year stay in the Premier League ended in 2017. It also was the subject of a Netflix series — “Sunderland ’Til I Die” — that documented its recent tumble down the divisions.

“Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Sunderland’s history,” said Louis-Dreyfus, who will be the club's chairman, “and although the current landscape facing football dictates that there are challenges to overcome, I am confident that together we can weather the present storm and put solid foundations in place to bring sustainable and long-term success to the club.”

The takeover was finalized after getting approval from the English Football League. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but former owner Stewart Donald said in a statement that the club is “debt-free,” having been “nearly 200 million pounds ($280 million) in debt” when he bought it from American businessman Ellis Short in 2018.

Donald is one of three people retaining a minority shareholding in Sunderland as part of the deal.

Louis-Dreyfus’ family founded the Swiss-based Louis-Dreyfus Group in the 19th century and owned Marseille for almost 20 years before selling the club in 2016.

Robert Louis-Dreyfus, Kyril’s father, was Marseille’s majority owner for more than a decade until his death in 2009. Kyril’s mother, billionaire businesswoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, sold the club to American businessman Frank McCourt in 2016.

Sunderland is in seventh place in the 24-team League One, one point off the playoff spots after 27 of 46 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-19 01:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed