Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK slaps sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 23:36
UK slaps sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup

LONDON (AP) — Britain is slapping sanctions on three of Myanmar’s military leaders over a coup that ousted the country’s elected government.

The Foreign Office said Thursday that the U.K. was imposing travel bans and asset freezes on Defense Minister Gen. Mya Tun Oo, Home Affairs Minister Lt. Gen. Soe Htut and Deputy Home Affairs Minister Lt. Gen. Than Hlaing for their roles in serious human rights violations during the coup.

The U.K. said Canada was taking similar action.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the coup and said “we, alongside our international allies, will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people.”

Even before the coup, Britain had imposed sanctions on 16 other members of Myanmar's military for human rights violations.

The British government said it was also ending aid programs that sent money to the Myanmar government, though it said aid would still reach “the poorest and most vulnerable in Myanmar.”

The U.K. is the ex-colonial ruler of Burma, as Myanmar was formerly known.

The Myanmar military seized power on Feb. 1 and detained national leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other pro-democracy figures.

The junta said the takeover was necessary because Suu Kyi’s government had failed to investigate fraud claims in elections her party won in a landslide; the election commission has dismissed those claims.

Since the coup, the junta has ratcheted up the pressure on protesters resisting the takeover, including violently breaking up some demonstrations and blocking internet access.

Updated : 2021-02-19 01:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed