Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 14 8 3 2 1 19 44 36
Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43
Macon 10 6 2 1 1 14 26 20
Birmingham 14 5 6 3 0 13 35 47
Knoxville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-19 01:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed