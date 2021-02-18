Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 23:09
Through Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 18 9 23 32 2 10 4 0 3 73 12.3
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 18 10 18 28 12 4 5 1 4 50 20.0
Mitchell Marner Toronto 17 7 16 23 12 10 0 0 2 43 16.3
Patrick Kane Chicago 18 7 16 23 4 10 2 0 0 65 10.8
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 16 8 14 22 -2 6 2 0 1 36 22.2
Brock Boeser Vancouver 20 12 9 21 0 8 3 1 1 55 21.8
Auston Matthews Toronto 16 14 7 21 7 2 4 0 5 67 20.9
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 20 2 18 20 -12 8 0 0 0 52 3.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 14 7 13 20 1 10 2 0 1 19 36.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 14 7 12 19 -1 4 2 0 0 31 22.6
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 14 4 14 18 2 2 1 0 1 33 12.1
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 14 7 11 18 6 2 4 1 1 52 13.5
Brad Marchand Boston 14 9 9 18 7 4 2 1 1 40 22.5
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 16 10 8 18 12 2 2 0 3 58 17.2
Joe Pavelski Dallas 12 9 8 17 4 6 7 0 2 32 28.1
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 14 9 8 17 5 2 3 0 3 50 18.0
Mark Stone Vegas 14 4 12 16 7 9 1 0 3 24 16.7
Elias Lindholm Calgary 16 5 11 16 2 12 2 0 2 40 12.5
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 16 9 7 16 0 2 4 0 3 39 23.1

Updated : 2021-02-19 01:21 GMT+08:00

