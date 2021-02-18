All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|Providence
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Bridgeport
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|17
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Laval
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|6
|Belleville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|11
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Rockford
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|10
|16
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|10
|10
|Utica
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|15
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|7
|Binghamton
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|12
|12
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|9
|WB/Scranton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|11
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|15
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|20
|12
|Henderson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|Tucson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Ontario
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|14
|23
|Colorado
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Bakersfield
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 3
Hershey 2, Binghamton 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 2
Ontario 2, Colorado 1
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.