The Latest: Boat rescues in Tennessee; Louisiana seeks help

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 21:43
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston.
Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston.
A woman crosses Wabash Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arb...
Icicles hang from a building Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in North Kansas City, Mo.
Peyton McKinney uses a laundry basket for a sled Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn.
A face masked couple walk along a Jackson, Miss., sidewalk Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much o...
With many of the downtown sidewalks covered with ice and impassable, this pedestrian takes to walking along Fortification Street as cars pass him Wedn...
A United Airlines jet is deiced at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston.

The Latest on winter weather across the U.S. (all times local):

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twelve people have been rescued from boats after an dock weighed down by snow and ice collapsed on the Cumberland River in Tennessee, the Nashville Fire Department said.

Fire crews and the Office of Emergency Management responded Wednesday evening to the Blue Turtle Bay Marina after a report that the dock collapsed on multiple boats trapping people, authorities said.

Nashville Fire Department spokeswoman Kendra Loney told news outlets that everyone known to be on the dock was accounted for and no one was injured. She said the weight of the ice and snow on the roof of the dock caused the collapse.

—-

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote President Joe Biden on requesting a presidential emergency declaration for Louisiana, citing three deaths and thousands without electricity and water in the severe cold.

Edwards said the “extreme winter weather, including record low temperatures, snow, sleet and freezing rain, has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state."

The Democrat said federal assistance would be particularly welcome in communities still recovering from last year's hurricanes. He said nearly a million Louisianans are having to boil their water, more than 48,000 Louisianans lack water altogether, and thousands remain without power.

—-

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration as a result of a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state in addition to days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt’s disaster declaration request for all 77 Oklahoma counties comes a day after the governor spoke with Biden by phone.

“President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” Stitt said. “I am now urging the president and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.” Stitt declared a statewide emergency last Friday as the winter storm was approaching the state.

