Taiwan likely to hike gas prices

CPC Corporation expected to increase gasoline, diesel prices Monday

  132
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/18 21:01
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the severely cold weather has adversely impacted U.S. fuel production and driven up crude oil prices, Taiwan’s state-run petroleum refiner CPC Corporation is expected to increase its gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.4-0.5 and NT$0.5-0.6 per liter at the pump beginning 12:00 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 22).

U.S. crude oil prices have reached the highest point in over a year as many refineries in Texas stopped production due to the blizzards, which have caused the U.S. fuel production to drop by four million barrels a day, CNA reported.

After the adjustment, prices at CPC gas stations will be NT$25.4–25.5 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$26.9-27 per liter for 95 octane unleaded, NT$28.9-29 per liter for 98 octane unleaded, and NT$22.8–22.9 per liter for super diesel, CNA estimated.
