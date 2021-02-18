Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 18, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SW;12;79%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Not as warm;26;20;NNW;17;67%;5%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-2;Partly sunny;9;-2;NNE;4;63%;18%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, mild;21;6;Partly sunny;18;7;ESE;9;63%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this afternoon;11;4;Variable cloudiness;10;9;S;22;79%;33%;2

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon flurry;-1;-14;Periods of sun;-10;-20;N;10;56%;15%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;-2;Colder;3;-2;E;10;89%;32%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;2;-10;Colder;-8;-23;W;23;72%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Plenty of sun;34;20;SE;9;40%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Milder;14;3;Periods of sun;15;5;ENE;8;62%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;SW;13;57%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;5;Mostly sunny;18;7;SE;13;42%;17%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;Turning cloudy;33;23;SE;15;57%;0%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;29;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;ENE;10;60%;65%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, less humid;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;E;15;46%;2%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;WSW;12;78%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;8;-5;Clouds and sun, mild;14;-2;N;10;35%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;12;0;More clouds than sun;11;3;SE;13;75%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sunny intervals;10;4;Showers around;9;0;S;12;75%;61%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain this afternoon;19;9;A stray thunderstorm;19;10;SE;9;78%;76%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;N;12;82%;78%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;11;0;A shower in the p.m.;6;1;ENE;9;87%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain this afternoon;11;3;More clouds than sun;11;9;SSW;14;76%;29%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;6;-4;Clouds and sun;1;-5;S;9;42%;60%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;11;-1;A shower in the p.m.;6;-1;NE;8;91%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Not as warm;27;15;S;14;61%;55%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;High clouds;29;18;ENE;9;44%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;3;-5;Plenty of sunshine;10;8;WSW;14;61%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;16;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NNW;16;48%;25%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny intervals;20;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;S;21;59%;6%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;27;18;A couple of showers;26;19;E;7;61%;85%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;29;22;A t-storm around;30;23;NE;15;66%;65%;8

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;-3;-12;Very cold;-6;-16;W;14;61%;14%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;A t-storm around;30;23;E;11;70%;64%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;An a.m. snow shower;2;0;Showers around;5;-1;SW;12;94%;63%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Fog will lift;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;N;19;75%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Very cold;1;-8;Sunny and very cold;3;-6;S;8;62%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with clearing;32;23;High clouds;33;25;ESE;17;64%;47%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sun;27;13;NW;6;60%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunshine and cold;-1;-13;Not as cold;6;-7;SSW;9;40%;14%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;29;18;Clouds and sun;32;19;NNW;8;46%;7%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;SSW;12;75%;71%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty a.m. showers;8;5;Windy with rain;11;8;S;41;86%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;N;15;26%;85%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;19;12;Mostly sunny;18;14;NE;7;70%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;23;17;Mostly cloudy;23;15;SSE;6;60%;26%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;25;16;A morning t-storm;27;16;NW;6;60%;64%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;20;Humid with a t-storm;30;20;N;9;72%;85%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;-8;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-9;SE;14;83%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;NE;9;51%;4%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Partly sunny;22;15;E;11;50%;1%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;21;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;ENE;21;66%;77%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NNW;10;53%;42%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;25;9;Becoming cloudy;25;11;NE;7;37%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain/snow showers;4;1;A morning shower;4;-4;E;14;80%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;NNW;13;78%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;24;20;Sunny and nice;27;21;NNW;19;41%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;SSW;9;29%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warm;16;1;Turning cloudy, warm;19;3;N;8;28%;5%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;32;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;N;13;16%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;SSE;8;50%;25%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;13;Breezy in the a.m.;27;13;N;26;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid with flurries;-8;-23;Bitterly cold;-11;-15;SSW;9;66%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;30;25;Increasingly windy;30;23;ENE;26;65%;47%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;W;10;76%;69%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;30;21;Clouds and sun;29;20;NW;9;49%;29%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;34;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ENE;6;51%;11%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;11;4;Spotty showers;14;5;N;11;68%;97%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;10;62%;27%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;9;72%;2%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;17;13;Breezy in the p.m.;17;14;S;21;82%;44%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. rain;11;5;Showers around;10;9;S;25;78%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;ESE;8;36%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SSW;11;63%;40%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;16;3;Sunny and beautiful;17;5;SSW;11;64%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;32;28;Mostly sunny;32;28;NE;21;65%;30%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;31;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;8;75%;74%;9

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, less humid;30;22;Partly sunny;28;20;E;14;60%;3%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;31;21;Sunny and very warm;32;23;NNE;19;42%;1%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;Sunny and beautiful;22;5;NNE;9;32%;2%;8

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;28;25;A passing shower;28;18;WNW;20;64%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-24;Bitterly cold;-13;-17;S;12;79%;25%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;ENE;21;63%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny, nice;24;19;Brief p.m. showers;27;20;E;17;56%;77%;9

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-6;-8;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-4;-8;N;5;71%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-20;Frigid;-13;-22;W;13;60%;32%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;N;8;46%;4%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;13;43%;8%;12

New York, United States;Snow;-2;-2;A little wintry mix;2;-3;NW;13;79%;77%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;13;1;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNE;13;57%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-16;-17;Cloudy;-7;-23;WNW;12;84%;67%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cold, p.m. flurries;6;0;Partly sunny;9;4;SSW;12;55%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;0;-1;Showers around;4;-2;S;5;78%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-5;-10;Cloudy with snow;-5;-11;WNW;14;74%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;28;23;SSE;9;78%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;32;23;A stray shower;32;23;NW;17;69%;76%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;13;72%;52%;11

Paris, France;Periods of rain;12;3;Partly sunny;14;8;S;12;78%;40%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;23;14;Breezy in the p.m.;25;17;S;18;46%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;32;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;ENE;14;50%;2%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;Mostly cloudy;34;24;ENE;18;68%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;ESE;9;48%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;10;1;Showers around;9;0;S;9;79%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;3;-10;Sunny and milder;12;-4;SW;13;52%;12%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;11;Heavy showers;17;11;NE;13;76%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;19;9;SE;5;83%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Variable clouds;30;23;High clouds;30;24;ENE;10;62%;26%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;3;-2;Becoming cloudy;4;0;NE;14;67%;45%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine, very cold;-11;-16;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-9;SE;16;73%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;S;11;76%;55%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;22;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;E;15;39%;43%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;16;5;ENE;9;67%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid;-16;-17;Bitterly cold;-11;-14;SE;7;57%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;15;11;Decreasing clouds;14;9;W;15;77%;66%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief p.m. showers;27;17;A few showers;24;16;ENE;14;74%;75%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;24;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;ESE;23;68%;67%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;21;17;A t-storm in spots;21;16;N;11;95%;42%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;ESE;8;42%;21%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;24;14;Sunny and nice;26;14;SSW;9;43%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;21;N;16;67%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;17;11;Periods of sun;16;11;SSE;16;82%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, chilly;5;5;A little rain;8;5;SSW;14;78%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;0;-8;Sunny and milder;10;2;SW;10;53%;6%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;8;2;Sunny and milder;16;6;SW;15;54%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;32;25;Winds subsiding;31;25;NNE;26;61%;44%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy;6;-4;Clouds and sunshine;7;-4;ESE;8;74%;16%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;E;23;65%;66%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;-2;-2;Spotty showers;2;0;SSW;9;93%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;24;21;A shower or two;25;21;ESE;16;76%;83%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;18;10;Mostly sunny;21;10;SE;14;49%;1%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-12;-15;Frigid;-10;-14;SSE;12;85%;16%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds, warm;27;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;5;NW;14;37%;95%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and breezy;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;NNW;9;68%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Periods of rain;15;4;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;N;16;23%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;14;9;Downpours;14;10;NNW;16;72%;87%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;14;1;Variable cloudiness;16;4;ESE;7;49%;18%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;7;2;Plenty of sun;11;2;SW;17;38%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;-2;-5;Snow;-1;-7;NW;13;74%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Brilliant sunshine;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;12;ESE;3;45%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Nice with some sun;21;7;SE;7;58%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-2;-18;Hazy sun;-2;-12;SW;11;89%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain, chilly;5;3;Spotty showers;7;2;SE;7;70%;78%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;12;2;A shower in the p.m.;8;0;SE;8;84%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;15;E;11;36%;3%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, frigid;-11;-19;Bitterly cold;-10;-12;S;16;72%;27%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cold with sunshine;-3;-11;Showers around;3;0;WSW;18;82%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;N;27;61%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;34;21;WSW;10;46%;9%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Colder;4;-5;A few flurries;3;-4;N;5;66%;85%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-18 22:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
20-year-old Taiwanese wins NT$1 million playing scratchcards
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
COVID vaccine deal with Taiwan falls through after Chinese pressure: Health minister
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
China Airlines to send charter planes to Myanmar
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Woman tests positive for Covid again after spending 2 months in Taiwan
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring