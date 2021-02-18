Alexa
Pakistan officials say 3 climbers missing on K2 are dead

By MUNIR AHMED , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/18 19:51
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say three experienced mountaineers who went missing earlier this month while attempting to scale the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, should be now considered dead.

The Thursday announcement came a week after a search found no clue of the men, two foreigners and famous Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara.

Sadpara's son, Sajid, said he was grateful authorities did their best to try to find his father as well as Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile, since they went missing on Feb. 5.

Updated : 2021-02-18 20:49 GMT+08:00

