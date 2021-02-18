Alexa
The Latest: Shiffrin leads US 1-2 in 1st run of GS at worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/18 18:04
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during a women's giant slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Ita...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local): ___

11:00 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin led an American 1-2 finish in the first leg of the women’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships after the top 30 racers completed their runs.

Nina O’Brien is two-hundredths of a second behind.

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami is 0.08 behind in third. Katharina Liensberger of Austria is fourth with 0.26 to make up in the second leg.

Pre-race favorite Marta Bassino is 1.52 off the lead. Italian teammate Federica Brignone missed a gate 40 seconds into her run and did not finish.

Lower ranked skiers in the 99-athtete field are still coming down the course.

The second run is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-18 19:17 GMT+08:00

