Bayern's Benjamin Pavard positive for coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for the coronavirus in the fourth case at the club in the last month.

“The 24-year-old is otherwise in good health and is self-isolating at home,” Bayern said in a statement.

Right-back Pavard scored the only goal of the game as his side beat Tigres to win the Club World Cup in Qatar last week, and was an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

Bayern did not address whether Pavard's case could be linked to midfielder Thomas Müller testing positive last week at the Club World Cup. Müller flew back to Munich separately from the rest of the team and went into isolation.

Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez both tested positive last month. Bayern said they did extra training Wednesday to recover their fitness.

Leader Bayern plays third-place Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday and then faces Lazio in the Champions League on Feb. 23.

